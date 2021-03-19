Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Optioned OF Daniel Johnson to Columbus (Triple-A Midwest).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Shaun Anderson and LHP Devin Smeltzer to alternate training site.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP James Norwood and LHPs Kyle Ryan and Justin Steele to Iowa (Triple-A Midwest) and LHP Brailyn Marquez to Tennessee (Double-A South). Reassigned RHP Joe Biagini, C Jose Lobaton and OFs Michael Hermosillo, Nick Martini and Ian Miller to minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned C Tres Barrera, LHP Ben Braymer and RHP Steven Fuentes to Rochester (Triple-A Northeast)

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Acquired Fs P.J. Tucker and Rodions Kurucs from Houston in exchange for G D.J. Augustin and F D.J. Wilson and were returned their own 2022 first round draft pick and a Houston 2021 second round draft pick in exchange for Milwaukee’s 2021 and 2023 first round draft picks.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Fined F Paul George for public criticism of officiating.

Women’s National Basketball Association

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Retired G Jacki Gemelos.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Brandon Copeland and S Erik Harris to one-year contracts.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed LS Don Muhlbach to a contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released DT Geno Atkins and OT Bobby Hart. Signed CBs Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton, DE Trey Hendrickson, DT Larry Ogunjobi and OT Riley Reiff. Agreed to trade QB Ryan Finley to Houston.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Agreed to terms with WR Rashard Higgins, T Greg Senat, K Cody Parkey, LBs Elijah Lee, Anthony Walker and Malcolm Smith and WR JoJo Natson.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed DB Brandon Facyson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WRs Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, DLs Henry Anderson and Deatrich Wise Jr., DBs Cody Davis and Jalen Mills, TE Hunter Henry, LBs Matt Judon and Kyle Van Noy and OL Ted Karras. to contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Samson Ebukam to a two-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with CB Janoris Jenkins and LB Bud Dupree on multi-year contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Vladislav Provolnev to a one-year contract.

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed G Michael Houser to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived C Marcus Henry, TE Cole Hikutini, WRs Jon’Vea Johnson and Chris Lacy.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Dennis Cholowski to taxi squad.

MINNESOTA WILD — Ended D Carson Soucy suspension.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Michael Vukojevic to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with F Anatolii Golyshev on a one-year, two-way contract.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled LW Alex Galchenyuk from minor league taxi squad.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended D Keaton Middleton for one game as a consequence of a cross-checking incident.

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Travis Howe.

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired F Tyler Drevitch.

COLLEGE

ETSU — Named Simon Harris women’s basketball head coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.