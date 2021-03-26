Friday’s transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to an alternate training site. Reassigned C Chris Herrmann, INF/OF Danny Santana, OFs Cesar Puello and Michael Gettys and RHPs Kevin McCarthy and Marcus Walden to minor leagues.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Daz Cameron to Toledo (Triple-A Midwest).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released OF Jon Jay and RHP Jesse Chavez from minor league contracts.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Released C Andrew Romine from a minor league contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Released INF Dee Gordon-Strange from a minor league contract.
|Minor League Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Rob Zastryzny.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Trevon Young on waivers.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed WR Mike Thomas to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed RB Aaron Jones.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Traded the No. 6 overall pick along with No. 156 overall to the Miami for No. 12, No. 123 and a 2022 first-round pick.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Fined F Samuel Morin $3,017.24, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct against New York Rangers F Brendan Lemieux.
|Minor League Hockey
|East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Suspended Indy head coach Doug Christiansen for six games and fined an undisclosed amount for non-compliance of the ECHL/PHPA collective bargaining agreement and salary cap.
ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired G Francis Marotte and LW Tim Doherty.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled G Dylan Ferguson from Vegas (NHL) from Henderson (AHL).
INDY FUEL — Acquired Fs Chad Yetman and Brad Morrison.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F John Albert to a specialty player contract.
OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Mark Berokoff head men’s basketball coach.
