Friday’s transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Optioned INF Jonathan Arauz to an alternate training site. Reassigned C Chris Herrmann, INF/OF Danny Santana, OFs Cesar Puello and Michael Gettys and RHPs Kevin McCarthy and Marcus Walden to minor leagues.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Daz Cameron to Toledo (Triple-A Midwest).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released OF Jon Jay and RHP Jesse Chavez from minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Released C Andrew Romine from a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Released INF Dee Gordon-Strange from a minor league contract.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with LHP Rob Zastryzny.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Trevon Young on waivers.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed WR Mike Thomas to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed RB Aaron Jones.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Traded the No. 6 overall pick along with No. 156 overall to the Miami for No. 12, No. 123 and a 2022 first-round pick.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Fined F Samuel Morin $3,017.24, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct against New York Rangers F Brendan Lemieux.

Minor League Hockey East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended Indy head coach Doug Christiansen for six games and fined an undisclosed amount for non-compliance of the ECHL/PHPA collective bargaining agreement and salary cap.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired G Francis Marotte and LW Tim Doherty.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled G Dylan Ferguson from Vegas (NHL) from Henderson (AHL).

INDY FUEL — Acquired Fs Chad Yetman and Brad Morrison.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Signed F John Albert to a specialty player contract.

COLLEGE

OKLAHOMA CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Mark Berokoff head men’s basketball coach.

