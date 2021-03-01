Ft. Wayne, Cleveland St. meet in Horizon quarters

No. 10 seed Purdue Fort Wayne (8-14, 7-14) vs. No. 1 seed Cleveland State (16-7, 16-4)

Horizon Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Wolstein Center, Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Horizon semifinals is on the line as Purdue Fort Wayne is set to take on Cleveland State. Cleveland State earned a 67-55 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Feb. 20, while Purdue Fort Wayne won 89-84 in overtime against Green Bay on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Cleveland State’s Torrey Patton has averaged 14 points and 7.6 rebounds while D’Moi Hodge has put up 10.4 points. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 15.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jalon Pipkins has put up 14 points.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 36.7 percent of the 109 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Vikings are 7-7 when opponents score more than 65 points.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Vikings have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mastodons. Cleveland State has 35 assists on 73 field goals (47.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Purdue Fort Wayne has assists on 34 of 81 field goals (42 percent) during its past three games.

STOUT STATE: Cleveland State has held opposing teams to 69.4 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Horizon teams.

