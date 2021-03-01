On Air: Federal News Network program
Funk scores 22 to lead Saint Joseph’s over Richmond 76-73

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 9:21 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Taylor Funk had 22 points as Saint Joseph’s snapped its nine-game road losing streak, narrowly beating Richmond 76-73 on Monday night.

Rahmir Moore dunked it to give Saint Joseph’s a 76-71 lead with seven seconds left.

Cameron Brown had 15 points for Saint Joseph’s (4-14, 3-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Ryan Daly added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Jordan Hall had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Nathan Cayo scored a career-high 25 points for the Spiders (13-7, 6-5). Jacob Gilyard added 18 points and eight rebounds, and Tyler Burton had eight rebounds.

The Hawks leveled the season series against the Spiders. Richmond defeated Saint Joseph’s 79-56 on Jan. 26.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

