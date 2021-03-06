Trending:
Gak carries California Baptist past Seattle 79-76

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:44 pm
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Gorjok Gak had 16 points and nine rebounds as California Baptist narrowly beat Seattle 79-76 on Saturday night.

Elijah Thomas had 15 points for California Baptist (13-9, 6-6 Western Athletic Conference). Reed Nottage added 13 points and Ty Rowell had 12 points and seven assists.

Darrion Trammell had 26 points and six assists for the Redhawks (11-10, 4-5). Riley Grigsby added 25 points and nine rebounds, and Emeka Udenyi had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

The Lancers leveled the season series against the Redhawks. Seattle defeated California Baptist 80-79 last Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

