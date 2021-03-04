George Mason 73, George Washington 59

GEORGE WASHINGTON (5-11)
Battle 5-13 0-1 11, Dean 1-3 0-1 2, Lindo 2-7 0-0 4, Paar 1-3 0-0 3, Bishop 9-24 9-10 29, Brelsford 2-5 3-5 8, Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Ball 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 12-17 59.
GEORGE MASON (12-8)
Wilson 3-4 0-0 6, Greene 1-6 5-6 8, Hartwell 4-7 0-0 9, Kolek 3-10 0-0 7, Miller 8-17 3-5 19, Polite 7-10 1-2 17, Oduro 2-3 1-4 5, Frazier 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, Haidara 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-58 12-19 73.
Halftime_George Washington 25-22. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 5-14 (Bishop 2-4, Paar 1-1, Battle 1-3, Brelsford 1-3, Dean 0-1, Lindo 0-2), George Mason 5-21 (Polite 2-4, Hartwell 1-3, Greene 1-5, Kolek 1-6, Miller 0-3). Rebounds_George Washington 28 (Lindo 14), George Mason 40 (Miller 11). Assists_George Washington 9 (Bishop 4), George Mason 10 (Greene 3). Total Fouls_George Washington 15, George Mason 18.
