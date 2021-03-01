George Mason looks to extend streak vs St. Louis

George Mason (12-8, 8-6) vs. Saint Louis (12-5, 5-4)

Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason looks for its fifth straight conference win against Saint Louis. George Mason’s last A10 loss came against the Dayton Flyers 74-65 on Feb. 5. Saint Louis is coming off a 72-67 win over Richmond on Friday.

SENIOR STUDS: Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin, Javonte Perkins and Hasahn French have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Billikens points over the last five games.MIGHTY MILLER: Jordan Miller has connected on 35.8 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Billikens are 9-0 when holding opponents to 40.8 percent or worse from the field, and 3-5 when opponents shoot better than that. The Patriots are 5-0 when the team blocks at least six shots and 7-8 when they fall short of that total.

STREAK STATS: Saint Louis has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 71.8 points while giving up 60.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Louis is ranked second among A10 teams with an average of 75.9 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.