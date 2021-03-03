Trending:
George Washington 53, Fordham 49

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 3:54 pm
FORDHAM (2-12)

Soriano 5-6 0-0 10, Austin 4-12 3-4 12, Cobb 4-9 0-0 10, Navarro 0-5 0-0 0, Rose 1-3 0-0 2, Perry 3-8 0-0 9, Ohams 3-7 0-2 6, Eyisi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 3-6 49.

GEORGE WASHINGTON (5-11)

Battle 7-15 0-0 17, Lindo 7-11 6-8 21, Paar 1-6 0-0 2, Ball 0-2 0-0 0, Bishop 4-12 0-0 9, Brelsford 1-5 1-2 4, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Dean 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 7-10 53.

Halftime_George Washington 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Fordham 6-23 (Perry 3-8, Cobb 2-5, Austin 1-6, Navarro 0-2, Rose 0-2), George Washington 6-27 (Battle 3-10, Brelsford 1-4, Lindo 1-4, Bishop 1-7, Dean 0-1, Paar 0-1). Rebounds_Fordham 30 (Soriano 10), George Washington 31 (Lindo 14). Assists_Fordham 10 (Rose 4), George Washington 10 (Bishop 5). Total Fouls_Fordham 14, George Washington 7. A_250 (7,637).

