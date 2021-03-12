On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Georgetown 66, Seton Hall 58

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 8:12 pm
GEORGETOWN (3-0)

Bile 3-7 2-3 9, Pickett 5-11 7-8 19, Wahab 3-9 4-9 10, Carey 0-1 2-2 2, D.Harris 5-6 3-3 15, Blair 4-10 0-0 9, Ighoefe 1-4 0-0 2, Sibley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 18-25 66.

SETON HALL (1-1)

Mamukelashvili 3-16 1-3 8, Obiagu 2-3 2-2 6, Reynolds 4-8 0-2 8, Cale 1-6 0-0 3, Rhoden 9-18 2-4 22, Molson 2-5 0-0 5, Samuel 3-4 0-0 6, Long 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 5-11 58.

Halftime_Georgetown 36-34. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 6-12 (D.Harris 2-2, Pickett 2-2, Bile 1-2, Blair 1-5, Carey 0-1), Seton Hall 5-18 (Rhoden 2-6, Molson 1-1, Cale 1-3, Mamukelashvili 1-5, Samuel 0-1, Reynolds 0-2). Fouled Out_Obiagu. Rebounds_Georgetown 30 (Wahab 8), Seton Hall 37 (Mamukelashvili 10). Assists_Georgetown 5 (Blair 3), Seton Hall 10 (Mamukelashvili 5). Total Fouls_Georgetown 13, Seton Hall 19.

