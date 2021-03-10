On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Georgetown 68, Marquette 49

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 5:08 pm
MARQUETTE (13-14)

Cain 3-10 0-0 6, Garcia 4-8 0-0 9, John 1-3 0-0 2, Carton 7-12 2-2 17, Elliott 2-9 0-0 6, Lewis 2-9 0-2 5, McEwen 0-4 0-0 0, Torrence 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 21-58 2-4 49.

GEORGETOWN (10-12)

Bile 1-11 2-5 5, Pickett 2-9 4-4 8, Wahab 6-8 7-7 19, Carey 3-7 1-2 8, D.Harris 2-10 0-0 4, Blair 8-14 2-2 20, Ighoefe 2-2 0-2 4. Totals 24-61 16-22 68.

Halftime_Georgetown 32-14. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 5-24 (Elliott 2-5, Garcia 1-3, Lewis 1-3, Carton 1-5, Torrence 0-1, McEwen 0-3, Cain 0-4), Georgetown 4-19 (Blair 2-5, Carey 1-3, Bile 1-7, D.Harris 0-2, Pickett 0-2). Fouled Out_Cain, McEwen. Rebounds_Marquette 28 (Lewis 7), Georgetown 42 (Bile, Pickett 8). Assists_Marquette 7 (Carton 6), Georgetown 9 (Carey 3). Total Fouls_Marquette 18, Georgetown 10.

