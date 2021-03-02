Georgetown 72, Xavier 66

XAVIER (13-6)
Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Freemantle 4-15 1-2 12, Jones 3-9 4-5 11, Odom 3-8 1-2 8, Scruggs 1-5 3-3 5, Tandy 5-11 2-2 14, Kunkel 4-10 0-0 10, Wilcher 1-6 2-2 4, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-68 13-16 66.
GEORGETOWN (9-11)
Bile 5-12 2-5 16, Pickett 6-17 4-5 18, Wahab 6-7 1-1 13, Carey 1-4 1-2 4, D.Harris 2-7 0-0 5, Blair 3-13 5-6 12, Ighoefe 1-1 2-2 4, Sibley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 15-22 72.
Halftime_Georgetown 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 9-34 (Freemantle 3-8, Tandy 2-6, Kunkel 2-8, Jones 1-2, Odom 1-3, Carter 0-2, Scruggs 0-2, Wilcher 0-3), Georgetown 9-25 (Bile 4-7, Pickett 2-6, Carey 1-2, D.Harris 1-3, Blair 1-7). Fouled Out_Scruggs, Carey. Rebounds_Xavier 39 (Freemantle 12), Georgetown 42 (Bile 11). Assists_Xavier 14 (Jones 4), Georgetown 10 (Blair 3). Total Fouls_Xavier 22, Georgetown 17.
