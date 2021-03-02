On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Georgetown 72, Xavier 66

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 9:17 pm
< a min read
      

XAVIER (13-6)

Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Freemantle 4-15 1-2 12, Jones 3-9 4-5 11, Odom 3-8 1-2 8, Scruggs 1-5 3-3 5, Tandy 5-11 2-2 14, Kunkel 4-10 0-0 10, Wilcher 1-6 2-2 4, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-68 13-16 66.

GEORGETOWN (9-11)

Bile 5-12 2-5 16, Pickett 6-17 4-5 18, Wahab 6-7 1-1 13, Carey 1-4 1-2 4, D.Harris 2-7 0-0 5, Blair 3-13 5-6 12, Ighoefe 1-1 2-2 4, Sibley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 15-22 72.

Halftime_Georgetown 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Xavier 9-34 (Freemantle 3-8, Tandy 2-6, Kunkel 2-8, Jones 1-2, Odom 1-3, Carter 0-2, Scruggs 0-2, Wilcher 0-3), Georgetown 9-25 (Bile 4-7, Pickett 2-6, Carey 1-2, D.Harris 1-3, Blair 1-7). Fouled Out_Scruggs, Carey. Rebounds_Xavier 39 (Freemantle 12), Georgetown 42 (Bile 11). Assists_Xavier 14 (Jones 4), Georgetown 10 (Blair 3). Total Fouls_Xavier 22, Georgetown 17.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday