Georgetown, Seton Hall meet in Big East semis

Georgetown (11-12, 9-9) vs. Seton Hall (14-12, 11-9)

Big East Conference Tourney Semifinals, Madison Square Garden, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A ticket to the Big East championship game is ready to be punched as Georgetown and Seton Hall are set to do battle. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 20, when the Hoyas shot 50 percent from the field while holding Seton Hall’s shooters to just 43.3 percent on the way to the six-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili, Myles Cale and Shavar Reynolds, Jr. have collectively scored 52 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 54 percent of all Pirates scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mamukelashvili has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Seton Hall field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 11-6 when scoring at least 67.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Pirates have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Hoyas. Seton Hall has 36 assists on 71 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three games while Georgetown has assists on 31 of 71 field goals (43.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Seton Hall attempts more free throws per game than any other Big East team. The Pirates have averaged 20.5 free throws per game this season.

