Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Georgia faces tough test vs No. 8 Bama

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

No. 8 Alabama (20-6, 15-2) vs. Georgia (14-10, 7-10)

Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Alabama presents a tough challenge for Georgia. Georgia has won one of its three games against ranked opponents this season. Alabama knocked off Auburn by 12 on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Alabama has relied heavily on its seniors. Jaden Shackelford, Herbert Jones, John Petty Jr. and Jahvon Quinerly have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Crimson Tide points over the team’s last five games.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sahvir Wheeler has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Crimson Tide. Georgia has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) across its past three outings while Alabama has assists on 36 of 74 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is ranked eighth in all of Division I with an average of 75.1 possessions per game. The uptempo Bulldogs have raised that total to 76.5 possessions per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday