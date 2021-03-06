Georgia St. 71, Arkansas St. 68

ARKANSAS ST. (11-13)
Omier 6-12 4-5 16, Wesley 3-8 2-4 8, Eaton 6-11 2-2 16, Fields 2-7 1-3 5, Willis 2-8 0-0 5, Farrington 3-12 0-0 9, Felts 2-6 0-0 6, Davis 1-2 0-1 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, London 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 9-15 68.
GEORGIA ST. (15-5)
Nsoseme 3-7 4-10 10, Thomas 5-7 0-0 10, Allen 6-14 1-1 15, Roberts 7-14 2-2 17, Williams 1-8 0-0 2, Johnson 3-6 3-6 11, Boyce 3-5 0-0 6, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-62 10-19 71.
Halftime_Georgia St. 34-33. 3-Point Goals_Arkansas St. 9-19 (Farrington 3-8, Eaton 2-4, Felts 2-4, Davis 1-1, Willis 1-1, Fields 0-1), Georgia St. 5-12 (Johnson 2-4, Allen 2-6, Roberts 1-2). Fouled Out_Omier. Rebounds_Arkansas St. 43 (Omier 18), Georgia St. 33 (Nsoseme 12). Assists_Arkansas St. 14 (Eaton 8), Georgia St. 17 (Williams 5). Total Fouls_Arkansas St. 21, Georgia St. 15.
