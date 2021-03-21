Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Georgia Tech 54, Stephen F. Austin 52, OT

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 9:13 pm
< a min read
      

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (24-3)

Aiyana Johnson 1-8 0-0 2, Banfield 2-4 0-0 6, Mayfield 2-5 0-0 4, Nugent 1-5 0-0 3, Visscher 5-18 2-2 14, Aaliyah Johnson 2-5 1-2 6, Mitchell 0-2 1-2 1, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Brittingham 5-13 6-6 16, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-63 10-12 52

GEORGIA TECH (16-8)

Cubaj 6-18 2-2 14, Hermosa 3-4 0-0 6, Fletcher 4-13 2-6 11, Lahtinen 5-19 4-6 14, McQueen 2-6 0-0 5, Love 0-1 0-0 0, Boyd 1-1 2-3 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-62 10-17 54

Stephen F. Austin 17 17 5 9 4 52
Georgia Tech 10 7 19 12 6 54

3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 6-22 (Johnson 0-1, Banfield 2-4, Mayfield 0-2, Nugent 1-3, Visscher 2-6, Johnson 1-3, Mitchell 0-1, Robinson 0-2), Georgia Tech 2-17 (Cubaj 0-2, Fletcher 1-4, Lahtinen 0-7, McQueen 1-4). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 13 (Johnson 3), Georgia Tech 12 (Cubaj 4). Fouled Out_Stephen F. Austin Johnson. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 46 (Team 7-11), Georgia Tech 44 (Fletcher 5-9). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 21, Georgia Tech 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

BLM ranger becomes first permanent female law enforcement officer to wear badge of four federal land management agencies