Georgia Tech 54, Stephen F. Austin 52, OT

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (24-3)
Aiyana Johnson 1-8 0-0 2, Banfield 2-4 0-0 6, Mayfield 2-5 0-0 4, Nugent 1-5 0-0 3, Visscher 5-18 2-2 14, Aaliyah Johnson 2-5 1-2 6, Mitchell 0-2 1-2 1, Robinson 0-3 0-0 0, Brittingham 5-13 6-6 16, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-63 10-12 52
GEORGIA TECH (16-8)
Cubaj 6-18 2-2 14, Hermosa 3-4 0-0 6, Fletcher 4-13 2-6 11, Lahtinen 5-19 4-6 14, McQueen 2-6 0-0 5, Love 0-1 0-0 0, Boyd 1-1 2-3 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-62 10-17 54
|Stephen F. Austin
|17
|17
|5
|9
|4
|—
|52
|Georgia Tech
|10
|7
|19
|12
|6
|—
|54
3-Point Goals_Stephen F. Austin 6-22 (Johnson 0-1, Banfield 2-4, Mayfield 0-2, Nugent 1-3, Visscher 2-6, Johnson 1-3, Mitchell 0-1, Robinson 0-2), Georgia Tech 2-17 (Cubaj 0-2, Fletcher 1-4, Lahtinen 0-7, McQueen 1-4). Assists_Stephen F. Austin 13 (Johnson 3), Georgia Tech 12 (Cubaj 4). Fouled Out_Stephen F. Austin Johnson. Rebounds_Stephen F. Austin 46 (Team 7-11), Georgia Tech 44 (Fletcher 5-9). Total Fouls_Stephen F. Austin 21, Georgia Tech 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
