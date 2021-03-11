Georgia Tech 70, Miami 66

MIAMI (2-1)

Walker 1-6 0-0 2, Brooks 6-11 7-10 19, McGusty 10-16 2-3 25, Olaniyi 0-2 2-2 2, Wong 3-10 5-8 12, Gak 1-1 1-1 3, Herenton 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 22-47 17-24 66.

GEORGIA TECH (1-0)

Moore 3-5 0-0 6, Wright 3-9 0-0 7, Alvarado 5-10 2-4 13, Devoe 4-8 2-4 13, Usher 7-14 1-2 15, Howard 1-2 0-0 2, Parham 3-6 2-2 9, Sturdivant 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 28-58 7-12 70.

Halftime_Miami 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Miami 5-16 (McGusty 3-7, Herenton 1-1, Wong 1-4, Olaniyi 0-2, Walker 0-2), Georgia Tech 7-15 (Devoe 3-4, Sturdivant 1-1, Wright 1-1, Parham 1-2, Alvarado 1-3, Moore 0-1, Usher 0-3). Fouled Out_Wright. Rebounds_Miami 30 (McGusty 7), Georgia Tech 23 (Wright 6). Assists_Miami 10 (Wong 4), Georgia Tech 15 (Devoe 7). Total Fouls_Miami 12, Georgia Tech 18.

