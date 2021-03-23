Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Sports News

Georgia Tech 73, West Virginia 56

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 8:17 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGIA TECH (17-8)

Cubaj 10-17 1-2 21, Hermosa 0-3 2-2 2, Fletcher 6-12 1-3 14, Lahtinen 9-16 0-0 22, McQueen 1-2 2-2 5, Love 3-5 0-0 6, Boyd 0-0 3-4 3, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-56 9-13 73

WEST VIRGINIA (22-7)

Martinez 5-10 3-4 13, Niblack 5-7 2-2 12, Deans 3-11 4-4 11, Gondrezick 1-6 0-0 3, Hemingway 3-7 0-0 7, Ejiofor 2-4 1-2 5, Carson 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Jenks 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-48 10-12 56

Georgia Tech 15 21 22 15 73
West Virginia 17 15 9 15 56

3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 6-14 (Cubaj 0-1, Fletcher 1-2, Lahtinen 4-9, McQueen 1-1, Carter 0-1), West Virginia 4-15 (Deans 1-6, Gondrezick 1-3, Hemingway 1-4, Carson 1-2). Assists_Georgia Tech 11 (Fletcher 4), West Virginia 12 (Deans 5). Fouled Out_West Virginia Martinez. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 36 (Cubaj 4-12), West Virginia 22 (Martinez 2-9). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 10, West Virginia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 37th Annual NABE Economic Policy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms