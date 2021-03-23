Georgia Tech 73, West Virginia 56

GEORGIA TECH (17-8)
Cubaj 10-17 1-2 21, Hermosa 0-3 2-2 2, Fletcher 6-12 1-3 14, Lahtinen 9-16 0-0 22, McQueen 1-2 2-2 5, Love 3-5 0-0 6, Boyd 0-0 3-4 3, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Clark 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-56 9-13 73
WEST VIRGINIA (22-7)
Martinez 5-10 3-4 13, Niblack 5-7 2-2 12, Deans 3-11 4-4 11, Gondrezick 1-6 0-0 3, Hemingway 3-7 0-0 7, Ejiofor 2-4 1-2 5, Carson 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Jenks 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-48 10-12 56
|Georgia Tech
|15
|21
|22
|15
|—
|73
|West Virginia
|17
|15
|9
|15
|—
|56
3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 6-14 (Cubaj 0-1, Fletcher 1-2, Lahtinen 4-9, McQueen 1-1, Carter 0-1), West Virginia 4-15 (Deans 1-6, Gondrezick 1-3, Hemingway 1-4, Carson 1-2). Assists_Georgia Tech 11 (Fletcher 4), West Virginia 12 (Deans 5). Fouled Out_West Virginia Martinez. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 36 (Cubaj 4-12), West Virginia 22 (Martinez 2-9). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 10, West Virginia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments