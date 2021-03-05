On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Georgia Tech 75, Wake Forest 63

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 10:07 pm
< a min read
      

GEORGIA TECH (15-8)

Moore 0-1 1-2 1, Wright 7-12 3-5 17, Alvarado 4-7 2-2 11, Devoe 8-10 2-3 20, Usher 6-11 1-2 14, Parham 1-4 0-0 2, Sturdivant 1-5 2-2 4, Howard 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 29-52 13-18 75.

WAKE FOREST (6-15)

Mucius 2-8 0-0 5, Oguama 1-4 0-4 2, DuBose 7-9 3-4 18, Whitt 3-8 0-0 8, Williamson 5-9 4-5 15, Massoud 3-10 1-1 8, Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Antonio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 8-14 63.

Halftime_Georgia Tech 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 4-13 (Devoe 2-3, Alvarado 1-3, Usher 1-3, Moore 0-1, Parham 0-3), Wake Forest 7-20 (Whitt 2-4, DuBose 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Mucius 1-4, Williamson 1-4, Massoud 1-5). Fouled Out_Mucius. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 27 (Usher 6), Wake Forest 22 (Massoud 5). Assists_Georgia Tech 13 (Alvarado 5), Wake Forest 9 (Whitt 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 15, Wake Forest 15. A_1,229 (14,665).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday