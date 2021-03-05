Georgia Tech 75, Wake Forest 63

GEORGIA TECH (15-8)
Moore 0-1 1-2 1, Wright 7-12 3-5 17, Alvarado 4-7 2-2 11, Devoe 8-10 2-3 20, Usher 6-11 1-2 14, Parham 1-4 0-0 2, Sturdivant 1-5 2-2 4, Howard 2-2 2-2 6. Totals 29-52 13-18 75.
WAKE FOREST (6-15)
Mucius 2-8 0-0 5, Oguama 1-4 0-4 2, DuBose 7-9 3-4 18, Whitt 3-8 0-0 8, Williamson 5-9 4-5 15, Massoud 3-10 1-1 8, Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-4 0-0 5, Antonio 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 8-14 63.
Halftime_Georgia Tech 31-25. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 4-13 (Devoe 2-3, Alvarado 1-3, Usher 1-3, Moore 0-1, Parham 0-3), Wake Forest 7-20 (Whitt 2-4, DuBose 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Mucius 1-4, Williamson 1-4, Massoud 1-5). Fouled Out_Mucius. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 27 (Usher 6), Wake Forest 22 (Massoud 5). Assists_Georgia Tech 13 (Alvarado 5), Wake Forest 9 (Whitt 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 15, Wake Forest 15. A_1,229 (14,665).
