Georgia Tech 81, Duke 77, OT

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 10:33 pm
DUKE (11-10)

Hurt 5-8 1-1 12, W.Moore 9-19 0-0 20, Williams 9-9 2-7 20, Roach 1-3 0-0 3, Steward 2-8 3-3 8, Goldwire 2-6 0-0 5, Brakefield 1-8 0-1 2, Baker 1-5 3-3 6, Coleman 0-1 0-0 0, Tape 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 30-68 10-17 77.

GEORGIA TECH (14-8)

K.Moore 2-4 3-4 7, Wright 13-20 2-4 29, Alvarado 3-10 4-4 10, Devoe 3-13 8-10 15, Usher 6-11 0-1 14, Parham 0-3 0-0 0, Sturdivant 2-3 0-0 6, Howard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 17-23 81.

Halftime_Duke 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Duke 7-26 (W.Moore 2-4, Hurt 1-2, Goldwire 1-3, Roach 1-3, Baker 1-4, Steward 1-6, Brakefield 0-4), Georgia Tech 6-22 (Sturdivant 2-3, Usher 2-4, Wright 1-1, Devoe 1-7, K.Moore 0-1, Parham 0-2, Alvarado 0-4). Fouled Out_Hurt, Williams. Rebounds_Duke 34 (W.Moore 8), Georgia Tech 37 (Wright 14). Assists_Duke 19 (Goldwire 8), Georgia Tech 17 (Wright 5). Total Fouls_Duke 20, Georgia Tech 18. A_1,200 (8,600).

