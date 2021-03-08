On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Georgia Tech’s Wright, Hokies’ Young claim ACC’s top honors

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 12:56 pm
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday named Georgia Tech senior Moses Wright its player of the year and Virginia Tech’s Mike Young as its coach of the year.

The 6-foot-9 Wright ranks third in the league in both scoring (18.0) and rebounding (8.1) and helped the Yellow Jackets (15-8, 11-6 ACC) win their last six regular season game and earn a fourth-place finish in the regular season.

Wright is joined on the All-ACC First Team by Carlik Jones of Louisville, Justin Champagnie of Pittsburgh, ACC scoring leader Matthew Hurt of Duke and Sam Hauser of regular-season champion Virginia.

The awards are the result of voting by the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

