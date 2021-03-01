German Cup quarterfinal called off due to virus infections

REGENSBURG, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen’s German Cup quarterfinal against Jahn Regensburg was called off on Monday due to coronavirus infections among the second-division team.

The German soccer federation said it took the measure due to quarantine orders for Regensburg, and it was working to reschedule Tuesday’s game.

Regensburg said the local health authority instructed the entire team and staff to go into isolation after “several” players tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, two days after Mersad Selimbegovic was diagnosed with the more infectious British variant on Friday.

Regensburg’s league game against Paderborn went ahead after the first diagnosis on Friday as the other members of the team tested negative at the time, and the Regensburg heath authorities’ investigation did not suggest any other close contacts around the team.

Regensburg did not say for how long its staff would need to isolate, but Bremen said quarantine will last 14 days, also ruling the second-division club out of scheduled league games against Osnabrück on Sunday and Greuther Fürth on March 13.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.