German trip exemption allows Bellingham to play for England

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 3:03 pm
LONDON (AP) — Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham has been cleared to join up with the England squad for the start of World Cup qualifying.

The 17-year-old midfielder will be granted a sporting exemption from Germany’s coronavirus regulations, meaning he will not be required to go into quarantine when returning to the country.

Germany’s strict travel regulations had led to Champions League matches being moved to neutral venues in recent weeks.

England plays San Marino at Wembley on Thursday and travels to Albania before hosting Poland on March 31.

Bellingham made his England debut in November, appearing as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 friendly win over Ireland, becoming England’s third youngest full international in the process.

On Saturday, Bellingham highlighted how he had been the target of racist abuse on social media, with both Dortmund and the FA issuing statements in support of the player.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

