On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Giants 10, Dodgers 4

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 7:24 pm
< a min read
      
San Francisco Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 10 9 10 Totals 35 4 8 4
L Stlla 1b 3 1 1 0 M.Betts rf 2 0 0 0
L.Wyatt ph 1 1 0 0 McKstry rf 3 0 1 0
Ystzmsk rf 3 2 2 4 C.Sager ss 2 1 1 1
J.Davis ph 2 0 0 0 Estevez ss 2 0 1 0
D.Slano 2b 3 0 1 1 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0
Alcntra ph 1 1 0 0 D.Pters cf 1 0 0 0
W.Flres 3b 3 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 3 0 0 0
W.Wlson ph 2 0 0 0 A.Burns lf 1 0 0 0
B.Posey c 2 0 0 0 M.Muncy 1b 0 1 0 0
C.Tromp c 3 1 1 4 Dvidson pr 2 1 1 0
Lngoria dh 3 1 2 1 S.Neuse 3b 3 0 0 0
J.Krzan ph 1 0 0 0 J.Amaya ss 1 0 0 0
Crwford ss 2 0 0 0 Gav.Lux 2b 3 1 1 0
Luciano ss 1 0 0 0 El.Soto ph 1 0 0 0
A.Slter lf 3 1 1 0 Ke.Ruiz c 2 0 2 3
McCrthy lf 0 0 0 0 R.Rvelo 1b 2 0 0 0
M.Dubon cf 2 2 1 0 Gnsolin sp 2 0 0 0
H.Ramos cf 1 0 0 0 Fdrwicz c 2 0 1 0
San Francisco 012 030 400 10
Los Angeles 110 200 000 4

E_Davidson (2). DP_San Francisco 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Longoria (2), Lux (4). 3B_Yastrzemski (1). HR_Yastrzemski (2), Tromp (1), Longoria (4), Seager (6). SB_Slater (1), Dubon 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Kazmir 3 2 2 2 1 4
Bracho W, 1-0, BS, 0-1 1 2 2 2 1 1
Littell H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 3
Sherfy H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 3
Tropeano 2 2 0 0 1 5
Gott 1 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Gonsolin 4 1-3 3 3 3 0 5
Cleavinger L, 1-1, BS, 0-2 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Santana 1 1 0 0 1 1
Pazos 1-3 0 3 3 3 1
Martinez 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Knebel 1 0 0 0 1 3
Gonzalez 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Tropeano, Pazos.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheurwater; First, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nic Lent.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

T_3:07. A_2,333

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Panel Discussion: Optimize Your Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

BLM ranger becomes first permanent female law enforcement officer to wear badge of four federal land management agencies