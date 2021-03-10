Giants 7, Cubs 6

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|6
|
|Totals
|29
|7
|10
|7
|
|E.Sgard 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L Stlla 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Avelino 2b
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|L.Wyatt 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ystzmsk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|I.Mller rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Ramos rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Ja.Baez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Slano 2b
|3
|2
|3
|1
|
|A.Weber ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Alcntra 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|W.Flres 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|
|A.Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|J.Vsler 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Mybin lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Posey c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|P.Wsdom lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Tromp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ortga cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Lngoria dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Davis cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bart ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|M.Duffy 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Crwford ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Morel 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Wlson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Gshue dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wde Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Payne ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Krzan lf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
|Higgins c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Davis cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Amaya c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|010
|110
|102
|–
|6
|San Francisco
|100
|032
|01x
|–
|7
E_Sogard (1). DP_Chicago 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Chicago 9, San Francisco 8. 2B_Rivas (1), Maybin (1), Ortega (1), Posey (1). HR_Higgins (1), Flores (2), Krizan (1). SB_Ortega (2), Solano (1), Bart (2).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mills
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Nance
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Workman H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Chafin L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Winkler
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Rodriguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Stock
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tropeano
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|McGee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garcia
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Peralta W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Leone H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Doval H, 1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hjelle H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolff S, 1-1
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
HBP_by_Stock (Krizan), Tropeano (Avelino), Doval (Higgins).
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Brian Gorma.
T_3:12. A_1,251
Comments