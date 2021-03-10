Trending:
Giants 7, Cubs 6

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 6:32 pm
1 min read
      
Chicago San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 12 6 Totals 29 7 10 7
E.Sgard 2b 3 0 0 0 L Stlla 1b 3 1 1 0
Avelino 2b 1 2 1 0 L.Wyatt 1b 2 0 1 0
Heyward rf 2 0 0 0 Ystzmsk rf 3 0 0 0
I.Mller rf 1 0 1 0 H.Ramos rf 1 0 0 1
Ja.Baez ss 3 0 0 0 D.Slano 2b 3 2 3 1
A.Weber ss 2 0 1 1 Alcntra 2b 0 0 0 0
A.Rizzo 1b 2 1 1 0 W.Flres 3b 3 1 2 3
A.Rivas 1b 2 0 1 2 J.Vsler 3b 1 0 0 0
C.Mybin lf 3 0 1 0 B.Posey c 2 0 1 0
P.Wsdom lf 2 0 0 0 C.Tromp c 0 0 0 0
R.Ortga cf 3 1 2 1 Lngoria dh 2 0 0 0
B.Davis cf 2 0 0 0 Jo.Bart ph 0 1 0 0
M.Duffy 3b 3 0 1 1 Crwford ss 2 0 0 0
C.Morel 3b 1 0 1 0 W.Wlson ss 1 0 0 0
T.Gshue dh 2 0 0 0 Wde Jr. lf 1 0 0 0
T.Payne ph 1 0 0 0 J.Krzan lf 1 2 1 2
Higgins c 1 1 1 1 J.Davis cf 4 0 1 0
M.Amaya c 2 1 1 0
Chicago 010 110 102 6
San Francisco 100 032 01x 7

E_Sogard (1). DP_Chicago 2, San Francisco 1. LOB_Chicago 9, San Francisco 8. 2B_Rivas (1), Maybin (1), Ortega (1), Posey (1). HR_Higgins (1), Flores (2), Krizan (1). SB_Ortega (2), Solano (1), Bart (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Mills 2 1-3 3 1 1 1 1
Nance 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Workman H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Chafin L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1 3 3 3 0 1
Winkler 1 1 2 2 1 0
Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 3 1
Stock 1 2 1 1 1 0
San Francisco
Tropeano 2 1 1 1 2 2
McGee 1 0 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 3 1 1 0 1
Peralta W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 1 2
Leone H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Doval H, 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Hjelle H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Wolff S, 1-1 1 4 2 2 0 0

HBP_by_Stock (Krizan), Tropeano (Avelino), Doval (Higgins).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Jose Navas; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Brian Gorma.

T_3:12. A_1,251

