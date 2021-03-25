Giants 7, Padres 3

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|8
|6
|
|To.Pham cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|L Stlla 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Androli cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCrthy 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ystzmsk rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rosario 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Ramos rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crnwrth 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Slano 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Marcano 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Wlson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Hsmer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dckrson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|G.Katoh 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wde Jr. lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Myers rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|W.Flres 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Be.Ruta rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Vsler 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ha-.Kim lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Crwford ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Kvlehan lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Luciano ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Csali c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cmpsano c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jo.Bart c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Mateo ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|A.Slter cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Flrimon ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Dggar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hassell ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|DSclfni sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Morejon rp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lngoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Grady ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Br.Belt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Abrms ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|San Diego
|000
|100
|020
|–
|3
|San Francisco
|100
|113
|01x
|–
|7
E_Cronenworth (2), Flores 2 (2). DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_San Diego 12, San Francisco 4. 2B_Mateo (5), Ramos (2), Flores (3), Casali (2). HR_Myers (4), Yastrzemski (3), Solano (3), Bart (2), Slater (3). CS_Pham (1).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lamet
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Morejon L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Northcraft
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kela
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Guerrero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeSclafani W, 2-0
|4
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Littell
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Moronta H, 2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGee H, 2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sherfy
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Marte
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Alvarez H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gott S, 3-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Sherfy (Marcano), Marte (Kivlehan).
WP_Marte.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ted Barrett; Third, Kyle McCrad.
T_3:09. A_1,599
Comments