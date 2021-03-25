Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Sports News

Giants 7, Padres 3

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 1:32 am
1 min read
      
San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 3 9 2 Totals 32 7 8 6
To.Pham cf 2 0 0 0 L Stlla 1b 2 0 0 0
Androli cf 2 0 0 0 McCrthy 1b 1 0 0 0
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Ystzmsk rf 3 1 1 1
Rosario 3b 2 0 1 0 H.Ramos rf 1 0 1 0
Crnwrth 2b 3 0 0 0 D.Slano 2b 3 1 1 1
Marcano 2b 1 0 1 0 W.Wlson 2b 1 0 0 0
E.Hsmer 1b 3 0 1 0 Dckrson lf 3 0 0 0
G.Katoh 1b 2 0 0 0 Wde Jr. lf 1 0 0 0
W.Myers rf 3 1 2 1 W.Flres 3b 2 1 1 0
Be.Ruta rf 2 0 0 0 J.Vsler 3b 1 0 0 0
Ha-.Kim lf 3 0 1 0 Crwford ss 3 1 1 1
Kvlehan lf 1 1 0 0 Luciano ss 1 0 0 0
Cratini c 3 0 0 0 C.Csali c 3 1 1 0
Cmpsano c 1 1 1 0 Jo.Bart c 1 1 1 1
J.Mateo ss 2 0 1 0 A.Slter cf 2 1 1 2
Flrimon ss 0 0 0 0 S.Dggar cf 1 0 0 0
Hassell ph 1 0 0 0 DSclfni sp 1 0 0 0
Morejon rp 1 0 0 0 Lngoria ph 1 0 0 0
O’Grady ph 1 0 0 0 Br.Belt ph 1 0 0 0
C.Abrms ph 1 0 1 1
San Diego 000 100 020 3
San Francisco 100 113 01x 7

E_Cronenworth (2), Flores 2 (2). DP_San Diego 1, San Francisco 0. LOB_San Diego 12, San Francisco 4. 2B_Mateo (5), Ramos (2), Flores (3), Casali (2). HR_Myers (4), Yastrzemski (3), Solano (3), Bart (2), Slater (3). CS_Pham (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lamet 1 1 1 1 0 0
Morejon L, 0-1 3 1-3 2 2 1 2 6
Northcraft 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Kela 1 3 3 3 0 1
Guerrero 1 1 0 0 0 2
Thompson 1 1 1 1 0 1
San Francisco
DeSclafani W, 2-0 4 4 1 1 1 8
Littell 1 0 0 0 0 1
Moronta H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
McGee H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sherfy 1 1 0 0 1 3
Marte 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Alvarez H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Gott S, 3-4 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Sherfy (Marcano), Marte (Kivlehan).

WP_Marte.

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Ted Barrett; Third, Kyle McCrad.

T_3:09. A_1,599

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Design Engaging Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air National Guard helps rescue five missing mariners