Glasgow rivals’ pre-derby stand in solidarity against racism

By The Associated Press
March 21, 2021 2:31 pm
1 min read
      

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Glasgow’s rival soccer teams stood rather than taking a knee in a pre-match display of solidarity before the derby at Celtic after Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara faced alleged racial abuse in a European match.

Kamara, who is Black, accused Slavia Prague opponent Ondřej Kúdela of hurling “deliberate and premeditated” racism during Thursday’s Europa League match. Kúdela, who is white, only acknowledges swearing at Kamara.

Celtic captain Scott Brown made a point of embracing Kamara before the 1-1 draw against the newly crowned Scottish Premiership champions.

“I think it’s disgusting what’s happened. It doesn’t matter if it’s a Rangers player or a Celtic player,” Brown said. “Whoever it is, it should never be part of the game. And that just showed that we are with them, we stand with them on racism. It’s just that little bit of respect to a fellow professional.”

Alfredo Morelos’ goal canceled out Mohamed Elyounoussi’s opener to keep Rangers unbeaten in 33 league games and 20 points clear of Celtic.

A world record 55th domestic league title for Rangers is the reborn club’s first since being forced to start again in the fourth division after a financial implosion and liquidation in 2012.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

