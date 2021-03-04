Trending:
Grambling St. 91, Alabama St. 68

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 11:42 pm
ALABAMA ST. (4-13)

Battle 6-12 4-9 16, Heath 3-9 1-2 9, Stewart 5-13 7-8 21, Strawbridge 3-9 3-3 10, Cousin 0-6 0-0 0, Tate 5-9 0-0 11, Jackson 0-3 1-2 1, Stone 0-1 0-0 0, Dumas 0-1 0-1 0. Totals 22-63 16-25 68.

GRAMBLING ST. (10-11)

Randolph 3-3 2-3 8, Christon 5-7 0-0 13, Moss 7-11 4-4 20, Moton 2-5 2-2 6, Munford 2-5 0-0 5, Cunningham 2-2 3-4 7, McGee 4-7 0-0 9, Cobb 5-8 0-2 11, K.Edwards 2-5 0-0 4, Walker 2-6 3-6 8, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-61 14-21 91.

Halftime_Grambling St. 44-28. 3-Point Goals_Alabama St. 8-21 (Stewart 4-8, Heath 2-4, Strawbridge 1-1, Tate 1-4, Cousin 0-2, Jackson 0-2), Grambling St. 9-16 (Christon 3-4, Moss 2-2, Cobb 1-1, McGee 1-1, Munford 1-1, Walker 1-3, K.Edwards 0-1, Moton 0-1, Taylor 0-2). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_Alabama St. 28 (Battle, Strawbridge 7), Grambling St. 41 (McGee 8). Assists_Alabama St. 14 (Heath 5), Grambling St. 24 (Moton 8). Total Fouls_Alabama St. 18, Grambling St. 21. A_387 (7,500).

