Grand Canyon 74, Utah Valley 64

UTAH VALLEY (11-10)
Cole 3-10 0-1 7, Aimaq 6-11 2-4 14, Nield 2-2 2-2 6, Overton 5-11 3-4 13, Woodbury 2-6 3-3 7, Darthard 3-5 0-0 7, Fuller 1-2 0-0 2, Leifson 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 24-52 12-16 64.
GRAND CANYON (15-6)
Frayer 2-6 1-2 5, Lever 6-7 3-6 16, Midtgaard 6-11 3-7 15, Blacksher 3-10 6-7 14, Dixon 4-10 0-0 10, McGlothan 4-6 1-1 10, McMillian 0-2 0-0 0, Miller-Moore 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 27-54 14-23 74.
Halftime_Grand Canyon 35-30. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley 4-13 (Leifson 2-5, Cole 1-3, Darthard 1-3, Woodbury 0-2), Grand Canyon 6-17 (Dixon 2-3, Blacksher 2-6, McGlothan 1-1, Lever 1-2, McMillian 0-1, Frayer 0-4). Fouled Out_Overton. Rebounds_Utah Valley 25 (Aimaq 9), Grand Canyon 36 (Midtgaard 11). Assists_Utah Valley 10 (Woodbury 6), Grand Canyon 14 (Blacksher 5). Total Fouls_Utah Valley 20, Grand Canyon 15. A_929 (7,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments