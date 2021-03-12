Grand Canyon 81, Seattle 47

SEATTLE (1-1)

Udenyi 3-5 0-0 6, Robinson 2-12 2-3 7, Trammell 5-15 1-2 12, Williamson 0-3 0-0 0, Grigsby 5-15 4-6 15, Economou 0-3 1-2 1, Stuart 1-2 1-2 3, Wall 1-3 0-0 3, Pearre 0-0 0-2 0, Levis 0-1 0-0 0, Hutchens 0-1 0-0 0, Nafarrete 0-0 0-0 0, Vail 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-60 9-17 47.

GRAND CANYON (1-0)

Frayer 3-6 0-0 9, Lever 1-3 3-5 6, Midtgaard 2-3 5-5 9, Blacksher 6-11 3-4 15, Dixon 2-5 0-0 5, McGlothan 5-7 2-2 14, McMillian 6-10 2-2 14, Miller-Moore 0-4 2-4 2, Zdor 2-3 0-0 4, Lloyd 0-1 0-0 0, Stone 0-2 0-0 0, Okpoh 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 0-0 3, Gerdes 0-0 0-0 0, Spry 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 17-22 81.

Halftime_Grand Canyon 49-27. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 4-26 (Wall 1-3, Grigsby 1-6, Robinson 1-6, Trammell 1-6, Williamson 0-2, Economou 0-3), Grand Canyon 8-21 (Frayer 3-5, McGlothan 2-2, Lever 1-1, Smith 1-1, Dixon 1-3, Lloyd 0-1, Miller-Moore 0-2, Blacksher 0-3, McMillian 0-3). Rebounds_Seattle 24 (Udenyi, Williamson, Grigsby 4), Grand Canyon 46 (McGlothan 14). Assists_Seattle 6 (Trammell 3), Grand Canyon 12 (Blacksher 5). Total Fouls_Seattle 16, Grand Canyon 15. A_210 (9,500).

