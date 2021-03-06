Grand Canyon seeks revenge on Utah Valley

Utah Valley (11-9, 9-3) vs. Grand Canyon (14-6, 8-3)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley goes for the season sweep over Grand Canyon after winning the previous matchup in Phoenix. The teams last met on March 5, when the Wolverines shot 40 percent from the field and went 5 for 9 from 3-point territory on their way to a 59-55 victory.

SENIOR SCORING: Grand Canyon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Asbjorn Midtgaard, Alessandro Lever, Jovan Blacksher Jr., Mikey Dixon and Oscar Frayer have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 86 percent of all Antelopes points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Wolverines have allowed only 70 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 82.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Blacksher has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Grand Canyon field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 10 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Antelopes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Wolverines. Grand Canyon has an assist on 45 of 69 field goals (65.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Utah Valley has assists on 44 of 72 field goals (61.1 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy Grand Canyon defense has held opponents to 61.9 points per game, the 12th-lowest mark in Division I. Utah Valley has given up an average of 74.2 points through 20 games (ranking the Wolverines 265th).

