Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Green carries New Orleans over Northwestern St. 92-83

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 12:15 am
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Troy Green posted 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as New Orleans got past Northwestern State 92-83 on Wednesday night.

Rodney Carson Jr. had 16 points for New Orleans (8-14, 7-7 Southland Conference). Damion Rosser added 13 points. Ahren Freeman had 12 points and five assists.

New Orleans scored 56 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Larry Owens had 17 points for the Demons (9-17, 8-7). Trenton Massner added 16 points and six assists. Jamaure Gregg had 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

The Privateers leveled the season series against the Demons. Northwestern State defeated New Orleans 81-73 on Jan. 27.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary