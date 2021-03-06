Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Green lifts New Orleans past SE Louisiana 81-76 in OT

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:19 pm
< a min read
      

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Troy Green had 24 points as New Orleans narrowly beat Southeastern Louisiana 81-76 in overtime on Saturday night.

Derek St. Hilaire had 19 points for New Orleans (9-14, 8-7 Southland Conference). Rodney Carson Jr. added 11 points. Damion Rosser had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Keon Clergeot had 25 points for the Lions (7-17, 5-11), who have lost four straight games. Nick Caldwell added 11 points. Gus Okafor had 10 points.

The Privateers leveled the season series against the Lions. Southeastern Louisiana defeated New Orleans 79-73 on Jan. 30.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday