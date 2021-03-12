Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Green scores 14 to lead Fairfield over St. Peter’s 52-47

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 10:54 pm
< a min read
      

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Caleb Green posted 14 points as No. 7 seed Fairfield edged past No. 3 seed St. Peter’s 52-47 in the semifinals of the Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney on Friday night.

Jesus Cruz had 12 points for Fairfield (10-16), which advanced to face No. 9 seed Iona in the championship on Saturday. Jake Wojcik added 11 points and seven rebounds. Supreme Cook had 10 points.

Taj Benning, whose 12 points per game heading into the contest was second on the Stags, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 8).

Doug Edert had 11 points for the Peacocks (14-11). KC Ndefo added 11 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. Daryl Banks III had six rebounds.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
3|8 C2ISR Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VP Harris swears in Marcia Fudge as Secretary of the Department of Housing & Urban Development