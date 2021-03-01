On Air: Federal News Network program
Green, St. Hilaire carry New Orleans past UIW 88-72

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 11:02 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Troy Green had 18 points to lead five New Orleans players in double figures as the Privateers defeated UIW 88-72 on Monday night.

Derek St. Hilaire added 16 points, Ahren Freeman chipped in 14 and Kmani Doughty and Damion Rosser 11 each for the Privateers (7-14, 6-7 Southland Conference).

Drew Lutz had 18 points for the Cardinals (8-11, 5-7 Southland Conference). Des Balentine added 14 points. Charlie Yoder had 12 points.

The Privateers improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals for the season. New Orleans defeated UIW 86-64 on Jan. 9.

