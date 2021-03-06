Trending:
Gronowski’s video game stats send S. Dakota past W. Illinois

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 6:44 pm
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota State quarterback Mark Gronowski accounted for 317 total yards and four touchdowns and the Jackrabbits trounced Western Illinois 45-10 on Saturday.

He threw for 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns and ran for 120 yards on four carries with two scores. Gronowski’s 22-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter was the game’s first score.

His 80-yard touchdown run with 4:55 left before halftime gave South Dakota State (2-1, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) a 35-3 lead.

Gronowski threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Jadon Janke and a 12-yarder to Mason Leighton for a 42-10 advantage 41 seconds before halftime.

Isaiah Davis ran for 118 yards on nine carries and touchdown for the Jackrabbits as they amassed 531 total yards; 328 of which came on the ground.

Western Illinois’ (0-2, 0-2) Connor Sampson threw for 278 yards and a touchdown and was intercepted three times.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

