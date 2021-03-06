Trending:
Hartford 71, Vermont 65

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 6:06 pm
< a min read
      

HARTFORD (14-8)

Marks 4-6 0-0 9, Stafl 3-6 0-0 6, Carter 8-11 3-4 22, Mitchell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 9-12 3-4 25, Henry 1-1 0-1 3, Webley 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 27-43 7-11 71.

VERMONT (10-5)

Davis 6-8 4-4 16, Powell 4-8 0-0 8, Mazzulla 4-9 0-0 9, Shungu 5-10 2-3 14, Smith 4-15 2-2 11, Patella 0-4 0-0 0, Duncan 1-2 0-0 2, Murphy 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 26-58 8-9 65.

Halftime_Hartford 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Hartford 10-19 (Williams 4-6, Carter 3-5, Henry 1-1, Marks 1-2, Mitchell 1-5), Vermont 5-18 (Shungu 2-3, Murphy 1-1, Mazzulla 1-3, Smith 1-8, Patella 0-3). Rebounds_Hartford 23 (Williams 9), Vermont 21 (Davis, Powell, Mazzulla 4). Assists_Hartford 10 (Carter 3), Vermont 13 (Shungu 6). Total Fouls_Hartford 17, Vermont 15.

