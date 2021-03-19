On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Hend, Samooja share lead at Kenya Open

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 1:10 pm
< a min read
      

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Scott Hend and Kalle Samooja shared a one-shot lead on Friday after two rounds of the European Tour’s Kenya Open.

Hend shot the joint best round of the day with a 7-under 64 to move 11 under overall. The Australian had eight birdies and only one bogey, which came on the last hole.

Finland’s Samooja, who was tied for second overnight, carded a 66.

The two men lead from a three-way tie for third made up of Connor Syme (67), Dean Burmester (64) and Richie Ramsay (65).

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

First-round leader Benjamin Hebert struggled at Karen Country Club in Nairobi with a 1-over 72. That dropped him out of the top 10.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|17 2021 National Environmental Justice...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in as the first Native American Cabinet Secretary