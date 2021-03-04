Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|15
|4
|1
|3
|2
|45
|78
|44
|15
|4
|1
|Boston U.
|10
|3
|0
|3
|1
|28
|46
|34
|10
|3
|0
|UMass
|13
|5
|3
|1
|1
|43
|73
|39
|13
|5
|3
|Providence
|10
|7
|4
|0
|0
|36
|57
|53
|10
|7
|4
|Northeastern
|9
|7
|2
|1
|0
|30
|63
|53
|9
|7
|2
|UConn
|9
|10
|2
|1
|4
|34
|64
|60
|9
|10
|2
|UMass Lowell
|7
|8
|0
|1
|1
|21
|47
|66
|5
|11
|2
|Merrimack
|5
|11
|2
|0
|1
|18
|47
|66
|5
|11
|2
|New Hampshire
|5
|13
|3
|3
|2
|19
|51
|83
|5
|13
|3
|Maine
|3
|10
|1
|0
|1
|12
|38
|58
|3
|10
|1
|Vermont
|1
|9
|2
|0
|0
|5
|17
|37
|1
|9
|2
|Standings based on points percentage
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
Maine at UMass, 2:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Boston College, 5 p.m.
Providence at UConn, 5 p.m.
Boston U. at UMass Lowell, 3 p.m.
