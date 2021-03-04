On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 6:48 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 15 4 1 3 2 45 78 44 15 4 1
Boston U. 10 3 0 3 1 28 46 34 10 3 0
UMass 13 5 3 1 1 43 73 39 13 5 3
Providence 10 7 4 0 0 36 57 53 10 7 4
Northeastern 9 7 2 1 0 30 63 53 9 7 2
UConn 9 10 2 1 4 34 64 60 9 10 2
UMass Lowell 7 8 0 1 1 21 47 66 5 11 2
Merrimack 5 11 2 0 1 18 47 66 5 11 2
New Hampshire 5 13 3 3 2 19 51 83 5 13 3
Maine 3 10 1 0 1 12 38 58 3 10 1
Vermont 1 9 2 0 0 5 17 37 1 9 2
Standings based on points percentage
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Maine at UMass, 2:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Boston College, 5 p.m.

Providence at UConn, 5 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. at UMass Lowell, 3 p.m.

