Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Boston College
|16
|4
|1
|3
|2
|48
|82
|46
|16
|4
|1
|Boston U.
|10
|3
|1
|3
|1
|30
|49
|37
|10
|3
|1
|UMass
|13
|5
|4
|1
|1
|44
|76
|42
|13
|5
|4
|UConn
|10
|10
|2
|1
|4
|37
|69
|63
|10
|10
|2
|Providence
|10
|8
|5
|0
|0
|37
|63
|61
|10
|8
|5
|Northeastern
|9
|8
|3
|1
|0
|32
|68
|60
|9
|8
|3
|UMass Lowell
|7
|8
|1
|1
|1
|22
|46
|53
|7
|8
|1
|Merrimack
|5
|11
|2
|0
|1
|18
|47
|66
|5
|11
|2
|Maine
|3
|10
|2
|0
|1
|14
|41
|61
|3
|10
|2
|New Hampshire
|5
|13
|3
|3
|2
|19
|51
|83
|5
|13
|3
|Vermont
|1
|9
|2
|0
|0
|5
|17
|37
|1
|9
|2
|Standings based on points percentage
No Games Scheduled
No Games Scheduled
Maine 3, UMass 3, OT, (Maine wins shootout 2-1)
Boston College 4, Northeastern 2
UConn 5, Providence 3
Boston U. 3, UMass Lowell 3, OT
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments