Hockey East Glance

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 9:47 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
Boston College 16 4 1 3 2 48 82 46 16 4 1
Boston U. 10 3 1 3 1 30 49 37 10 3 1
UMass 13 5 4 1 1 44 76 42 13 5 4
UConn 10 10 2 1 4 37 69 63 10 10 2
Providence 10 8 5 0 0 37 63 61 10 8 5
Northeastern 9 8 3 1 0 32 68 60 9 8 3
UMass Lowell 7 8 1 1 1 22 46 53 7 8 1
Merrimack 5 11 2 0 1 18 47 66 5 11 2
Maine 3 10 2 0 1 14 41 61 3 10 2
New Hampshire 5 13 3 3 2 19 51 83 5 13 3
Vermont 1 9 2 0 0 5 17 37 1 9 2
Standings based on points percentage
Wednesday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Friday’s Games

Maine 3, UMass 3, OT, (Maine wins shootout 2-1)

Boston College 4, Northeastern 2

UConn 5, Providence 3

Saturday’s Games

Boston U. 3, UMass Lowell 3, OT

