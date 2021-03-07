Trending:
Hofstra 83, Delaware 75

By The Associated Press
March 7, 2021 1:24 pm
< a min read
      

DELAWARE (7-8)

Carr 1-7 0-0 2, Painter 3-7 9-11 15, Allen 3-13 8-13 15, Anderson 8-18 1-1 22, Asamoah 1-4 2-2 5, McCoy 3-4 4-4 11, Novakovich 1-5 0-0 3, Ochefu 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-60 24-31 75.

HOFSTRA (13-9)

Cramer 2-5 1-2 5, Kante 6-7 2-6 14, Burgess 4-13 3-6 11, Coburn 4-6 2-2 12, Ray 11-23 7-11 34, Silverio 1-3 2-2 5, Green 0-0 0-0 0, Schutte 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 29-60 17-29 83.

Halftime_Delaware 38-36. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 9-24 (Anderson 5-7, McCoy 1-1, Asamoah 1-4, Novakovich 1-4, Allen 1-7, Carr 0-1), Hofstra 8-18 (Ray 5-10, Coburn 2-4, Silverio 1-2, Burgess 0-2). Fouled Out_Carr, Novakovich. Rebounds_Delaware 32 (Painter 9), Hofstra 42 (Kante 13). Assists_Delaware 12 (Anderson 5), Hofstra 13 (Burgess 8). Total Fouls_Delaware 24, Hofstra 21.

