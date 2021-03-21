Holiday’s 3-pointers in OT help Pacers to win over Heat

MIAMI (AP) — Justin Holiday scored 15 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-106 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Myles Turner finished with 16 points and five blocks, Doug McDermott scored 15 points and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who swept their two-game series in Miami.

The Pacers erased a 103-98 Heat lead on Holiday’s conversions from beyond the arc. Malcolm Brogdon added another 3-pointer, increasing Indiana’s lead to 107-103.

Miami rallied from a 94-87 deficit in the final 4:26 of regulation and tied it at 98 on Jimmy Butler’s first of two free with throws with 15 seconds remaining. Butler missed the second attempt.

Caris Levert missed on his go-ahead jumper with 2 seconds remaining in regulation for the Pacers.

Bam Adebayo scored 29 points and Butler finished with 21 points for Miami, which has lost three straight.

TIP-INS

Pacers: Turner limped to the locker room late in the first quarter favoring his right ankle before returning in the second period. He tweaked the ankle in Friday’s series opener. … Indiana is one of three teams to have a losing record at home and a record of at least .500 on the road. Chicago and Memphis are the others.

Heat: Goran Dragic (lower back spasms) sat out Sunday’s game and Udonis Haslem (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) and Avery Bradley (calf) remained out. … The loss matched the Heat’s first three-game losing streak since setbacks at Utah, the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State on Feb. 13-17.

CHALLENGES DON’T FAVOR SABONIS

Sabonis originally was credited with taking a charging foul on Adebayo’s dunk early in the third period. The Heat successfully challenged the call and Adebayo got the basket and subsequent free throw attempt to complete a three-point play. On the ensuing possession, Sabonis was called for an offensive foul on Butler. The Pacers were unsuccessful in their video challenge to overturn Sanbonis’ charging foul.

EARLY START

It was the third 1 p.m. start time for Miami this season and the third of four such games this season for Indiana. The Heat don’t have any more scheduled currently. All games on May 15 and 16, the final two days of the regular season, have not yet had times assigned by the NBA.

SPO VS. INDY

This was the 68th time Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has faced Indiana, including playoffs. He has faced the Pacers more than he has any other opponent; Spoelstra has coached against Boston 67 times. The Heat play the Pacers once more and Boston twice more this season.

UP NEXT

Pacers: Visit Milwaukee on Monday.

Heat: Host Phoenix on Tuesday.

