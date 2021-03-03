Trending:
Houston Baptist 72, Incarnate Word 67

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 10:26 pm
INCARNATE WORD (8-12)

Bracamonte 6-11 2-2 17, Balentine 4-6 0-0 8, Lutz 4-9 8-10 17, Willis 6-15 1-2 14, Van Vlerah 1-3 0-1 2, Morgan 2-8 2-3 7, Ezedinma 1-2 0-0 2, Yoder 0-0 0-0 0, Swaby 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 13-18 67.

HOUSTON BAPTIST (5-17)

Iyeyemi 3-7 2-4 8, Janacek 1-3 0-0 3, Long 0-3 0-0 0, Tse 4-6 0-0 8, Castro 6-15 4-4 18, Pierre 2-5 2-4 7, Lee 6-9 0-0 12, Boothman 3-9 0-0 8, McKenzie 3-7 2-4 8, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 10-16 72.

Halftime_Incarnate Word 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Incarnate Word 6-21 (Bracamonte 3-7, Lutz 1-4, Morgan 1-4, Willis 1-4, Balentine 0-1, Swaby 0-1), Houston Baptist 6-18 (Boothman 2-5, Castro 2-5, Pierre 1-1, Janacek 1-3, Long 0-2, Tse 0-2). Rebounds_Incarnate Word 29 (Van Vlerah 8), Houston Baptist 38 (Castro 11). Assists_Incarnate Word 9 (Balentine, Lutz 3), Houston Baptist 13 (Tse 4). Total Fouls_Incarnate Word 15, Houston Baptist 16. A_140 (1,000).

