Houston Baptist 80, Incarnate Word 68

HOUSTON BAPTIST (5-18)
Iyeyemi 5-9 0-0 10, Janacek 6-10 4-4 18, Long 2-3 0-0 6, Tse 1-2 4-4 7, Castro 6-14 8-9 21, Pierre 2-4 0-0 4, Boothman 1-5 1-2 4, Lee 3-5 0-1 6, McKenzie 1-2 2-6 4. Totals 27-54 19-26 80.
INCARNATE WORD (8-13)
Ezedinma 0-2 2-2 2, Balentine 3-8 3-5 9, Lutz 2-7 0-0 4, Swaby 6-8 1-2 15, Willis 7-19 4-7 19, Larsson 2-8 0-0 4, Morgan 2-3 3-4 9, Akhile 2-2 0-0 4, Bracamonte 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-59 13-20 68.
Halftime_Houston Baptist 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 7-16 (Long 2-3, Janacek 2-4, Tse 1-1, Boothman 1-3, Castro 1-3, Lee 0-1, Pierre 0-1), Incarnate Word 5-22 (Morgan 2-2, Swaby 2-4, Willis 1-9, Balentine 0-1, Bracamonte 0-1, Ezedinma 0-1, Lutz 0-4). Fouled Out_Iyeyemi. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 32 (Castro 9), Incarnate Word 31 (Larsson 9). Assists_Houston Baptist 16 (Tse 9), Incarnate Word 9 (Lutz 5). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 17, Incarnate Word 25.
