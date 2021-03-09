Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston Baptist 80, Incarnate Word 68

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 11:16 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON BAPTIST (5-18)

Iyeyemi 5-9 0-0 10, Janacek 6-10 4-4 18, Long 2-3 0-0 6, Tse 1-2 4-4 7, Castro 6-14 8-9 21, Pierre 2-4 0-0 4, Boothman 1-5 1-2 4, Lee 3-5 0-1 6, McKenzie 1-2 2-6 4. Totals 27-54 19-26 80.

INCARNATE WORD (8-13)

Ezedinma 0-2 2-2 2, Balentine 3-8 3-5 9, Lutz 2-7 0-0 4, Swaby 6-8 1-2 15, Willis 7-19 4-7 19, Larsson 2-8 0-0 4, Morgan 2-3 3-4 9, Akhile 2-2 0-0 4, Bracamonte 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 25-59 13-20 68.

Halftime_Houston Baptist 34-31. 3-Point Goals_Houston Baptist 7-16 (Long 2-3, Janacek 2-4, Tse 1-1, Boothman 1-3, Castro 1-3, Lee 0-1, Pierre 0-1), Incarnate Word 5-22 (Morgan 2-2, Swaby 2-4, Willis 1-9, Balentine 0-1, Bracamonte 0-1, Ezedinma 0-1, Lutz 0-4). Fouled Out_Iyeyemi. Rebounds_Houston Baptist 32 (Castro 9), Incarnate Word 31 (Larsson 9). Assists_Houston Baptist 16 (Tse 9), Incarnate Word 9 (Lutz 5). Total Fouls_Houston Baptist 17, Incarnate Word 25.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

For the first time ever, a B-1 landed in the Arctic circle