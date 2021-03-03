Trending:
Sports News

Hunt, Lucas help Oregon State beat Utah 75-70

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 9:37 pm
1 min read
      

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gianni Hunt had a career-high tying 17 points, Jarod Lucas scored 13 of his 16 in the second half, and Oregon State beat Utah 75-70 on Wednesday night.

Hunt was 7-of-10 shooting and made 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Warith Alatishe added 10 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and a career-best four steals for Oregon State (14-11, 10-9 Pac-12).

There were 19 lead changes and seven ties, and neither team led by more than six points, before Roman Silva and Ethan Thompson made back-to-back layup and Hunt hit his final 3 in a 58-second span to give OSU a the lead for good at 67-60 with 5:34 to play. Utah (10-12, 7-11) twice trimmed its deficit to two points but Lucas made 3 of 4 free throws in the 23 seconds to seal it.

Timmy Allen had 23 points, five rebounds and six assist for Utah. Alphonso Plummer added 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

Oregon State, which shot 53% overall, limited the Utes to just 20 rebounds and outscored them 24-4 in second-chance points.

The Beavers, who have won three in a row, have won three consecutive road conference games for the first time since the 2002-2003 season. They have won three straight against Utah, including a 71-69 win in last year’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, when Lucas hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining.

Utah has lost five of its last six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

