Hyland scores 30 to lift VCU past Dayton 73-68 in A-10

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 6:09 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Nah’Shon Hyland had 30 points and 10 rebounds as VCU narrowly beat Dayton 73-68 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament quarterfinals on Friday.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. and Hason Ward each had 10 points for VCU (18-6). Corey Douglas Jr. had three blocks.

Jalen Crutcher had 21 points for the Flyers (14-9). Jordy Tshimanga added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Ibi Watson had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

