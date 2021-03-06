Trending:
Idaho State beats Southern Utah with late field goal 26-24

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 6:02 pm
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Tyler Vander Waal passed for 238 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and Kevin Ryan kicked a 30-yard field goal with five seconds left to give Idaho State a 26-24 win over Southern Utah on Saturday.

Vander Waal led the Bengals (1-1, 1-1 Big Sky Conference) on a 13-play, 60-yard drive to set up the game-winning kick. He completed a 15-yard pass to Jalen Henderson to convert a third-and-13 from the Southern Utah 45 and followed with another first down on a 14-yard keeper with 24 seconds left.

Henderson had five catches for 65 yards and a TD, and Vander Waal ran 12 times for 56 yards.

Justin Miller completed a 16-yard TD pass to Judd Cockett to give the Thunderbirds (0-2, 0-2) a 24-23 lead with 3:38 left.

Miller passed for 232 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for Southern Utah. Cockett caught five passes for 50 yards and a score.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

