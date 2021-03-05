Illinois 72, Minnesota 64

MINNESOTA (8-12)
Sissoko 3-8 3-4 9, Sconiers 2-4 2-2 6, Hubbard 3-6 2-2 11, Scalia 4-13 2-4 12, Smith 4-9 2-2 11, Bagwell-Katalinich 1-4 0-0 2, Cumming 4-6 1-4 10, Borowicz 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 12-18 64
ILLINOIS (4-17)
Myles 4-9 0-0 8, Rubin 8-13 0-1 16, Nye 4-12 1-1 9, Peebles 6-9 0-0 15, Terry 4-8 3-4 11, Porter 2-3 0-0 4, Robins 1-3 2-3 5, Lopes 1-3 0-0 2, Ephraim 0-0 0-0 0, Amusan 0-4 2-2 2, McQueen 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 8-11 72
|Minnesota
|18
|17
|16
|13
|—
|64
|Illinois
|19
|16
|22
|15
|—
|72
3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-19 (Sissoko 0-1, Hubbard 3-5, Scalia 2-6, Smith 1-3, Cumming 1-3, Borowicz 1-1), Illinois 4-13 (Nye 0-5, Peebles 3-3, Terry 0-1, Robins 1-2, Amusan 0-2). Assists_Minnesota 13 (Scalia 4), Illinois 16 (Terry 9). Fouled Out_Minnesota Sconiers. Rebounds_Minnesota 34 (Sissoko 2-5), Illinois 34 (Terry 3-10). Total Fouls_Minnesota 13, Illinois 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
