On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Illinois 72, Minnesota 64

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 7:46 pm
< a min read
      

MINNESOTA (8-12)

Sissoko 3-8 3-4 9, Sconiers 2-4 2-2 6, Hubbard 3-6 2-2 11, Scalia 4-13 2-4 12, Smith 4-9 2-2 11, Bagwell-Katalinich 1-4 0-0 2, Cumming 4-6 1-4 10, Borowicz 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-52 12-18 64

ILLINOIS (4-17)

Myles 4-9 0-0 8, Rubin 8-13 0-1 16, Nye 4-12 1-1 9, Peebles 6-9 0-0 15, Terry 4-8 3-4 11, Porter 2-3 0-0 4, Robins 1-3 2-3 5, Lopes 1-3 0-0 2, Ephraim 0-0 0-0 0, Amusan 0-4 2-2 2, McQueen 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 8-11 72

Minnesota 18 17 16 13 64
Illinois 19 16 22 15 72

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 8-19 (Sissoko 0-1, Hubbard 3-5, Scalia 2-6, Smith 1-3, Cumming 1-3, Borowicz 1-1), Illinois 4-13 (Nye 0-5, Peebles 3-3, Terry 0-1, Robins 1-2, Amusan 0-2). Assists_Minnesota 13 (Scalia 4), Illinois 16 (Terry 9). Fouled Out_Minnesota Sconiers. Rebounds_Minnesota 34 (Sissoko 2-5), Illinois 34 (Terry 3-10). Total Fouls_Minnesota 13, Illinois 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|5 Leadership Development for Executive...
3|5 Banish the Backlog: How to Quickly...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday