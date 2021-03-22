Indiana 63, VCU 32

VCU (16-11)

Bloom 4-9 0-0 8, Samantha Robinson 4-7 0-0 8, Reed 1-8 1-2 3, Taya Robinson 1-11 3-4 6, Te-Biasu 3-12 0-0 7, Motekaityte 0-0 0-0 0, Griffith-Wallace 0-5 0-0 0, Hattix-Covington 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Petrova 0-0 0-0 0, Contreras 0-1 0-0 0, Townes 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-57 4-6 32

INDIANA (19-5)

Gulbe 2-8 2-2 7, Holmes 5-6 4-5 14, Berger 9-16 1-2 20, Cardano-Hillary 1-8 2-2 5, Patberg 7-12 1-2 17, Price 0-1 0-0 0, Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 10-13 63

VCU 11 6 12 3 — 32 Indiana 16 6 19 22 — 63

3-Point Goals_VCU 2-8 (Robinson 1-3, Te-Biasu 1-3, Griffith-Wallace 0-1, Hattix-Covington 0-1), Indiana 5-18 (Gulbe 1-2, Berger 1-2, Cardano-Hillary 1-5, Patberg 2-5, Price 0-1, Warthen 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-1). Assists_VCU 8 (Te-Biasu 4), Indiana 9 (Patberg 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_VCU 39 (Robinson 3-6), Indiana 39 (Gulbe 4-10). Total Fouls_VCU 12, Indiana 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

