On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Indiana 63, VCU 32

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 4:33 pm
< a min read
      

VCU (16-11)

Bloom 4-9 0-0 8, Samantha Robinson 4-7 0-0 8, Reed 1-8 1-2 3, Taya Robinson 1-11 3-4 6, Te-Biasu 3-12 0-0 7, Motekaityte 0-0 0-0 0, Griffith-Wallace 0-5 0-0 0, Hattix-Covington 0-2 0-0 0, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Petrova 0-0 0-0 0, Contreras 0-1 0-0 0, Townes 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 13-57 4-6 32

INDIANA (19-5)

Gulbe 2-8 2-2 7, Holmes 5-6 4-5 14, Berger 9-16 1-2 20, Cardano-Hillary 1-8 2-2 5, Patberg 7-12 1-2 17, Price 0-1 0-0 0, Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 0-1 0-0 0, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-54 10-13 63

VCU 11 6 12 3 32
Indiana 16 6 19 22 63

3-Point Goals_VCU 2-8 (Robinson 1-3, Te-Biasu 1-3, Griffith-Wallace 0-1, Hattix-Covington 0-1), Indiana 5-18 (Gulbe 1-2, Berger 1-2, Cardano-Hillary 1-5, Patberg 2-5, Price 0-1, Warthen 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-1). Assists_VCU 8 (Te-Biasu 4), Indiana 9 (Patberg 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_VCU 39 (Robinson 3-6), Indiana 39 (Gulbe 4-10). Total Fouls_VCU 12, Indiana 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by Wickr: Federal technology experts share how to reconcile communications channels and cybersecurity standards in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Change Simple...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors with the Defense Logistics Agency prepare boxes of vaccines for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower