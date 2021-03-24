Indiana 70, Belmont 48

BELMONT (21-6)
Chinn 3-11 0-0 7, Luly 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 4-15 0-1 10, Kinney 0-5 0-0 0, Wells 7-20 2-2 16, Browning 3-8 1-2 7, Baird 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 1-2 0-0 2, Bartley 0-0 0-0 0, Schoenwald 2-2 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-63 3-5 48
INDIANA (20-5)
Gulbe 3-12 3-3 9, Holmes 4-7 5-6 13, Berger 6-12 5-6 17, Cardano-Hillary 4-7 2-4 10, Patberg 5-10 2-2 13, Price 1-1 0-0 2, Noveroske 0-0 2-2 2, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Warthen 0-2 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 1-1 0-0 2, Moore-McNeil 1-1 0-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-53 19-25 70
|Belmont
|12
|6
|15
|15
|—
|48
|Indiana
|15
|15
|21
|19
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Belmont 5-26 (Chinn 1-9, Jones 2-8, Kinney 0-5, Wells 0-1, Browning 0-1, Schoenwald 2-2), Indiana 1-6 (Gulbe 0-3, Patberg 1-3). Assists_Belmont 9 (Kinney 3), Indiana 11 (Berger 3). Fouled Out_Belmont Luly, Jones, Bartley. Rebounds_Belmont 35 (Jones 4-9), Indiana 42 (Gulbe 4-15). Total Fouls_Belmont 22, Indiana 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
