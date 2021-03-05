On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Indiana St. 53, Evansville 43

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 5:05 pm
EVANSVILLE (9-15)

Kuhlman 4-10 0-0 10, Levitch 0-3 0-0 0, Frederking 4-7 0-0 10, Givance 4-14 0-2 8, Newton 2-11 2-2 6, Bobe 2-3 0-0 4, Enaruna 1-1 3-3 5. Totals 17-49 5-7 43.

INDIANA ST. (14-9)

Williams 5-8 0-0 10, Key 5-14 8-9 19, Larry 1-5 0-2 2, Miller 2-4 1-4 6, Laravia 3-9 2-2 8, Neese 2-5 0-0 6, Bacote 0-0 0-0 0, Barnes 1-1 0-0 2, Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Ndaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-47 11-17 53.

Halftime_Indiana St. 31-29. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 4-17 (Frederking 2-2, Kuhlman 2-7, Levitch 0-2, Givance 0-3, Newton 0-3), Indiana St. 4-12 (Neese 2-4, Key 1-2, Miller 1-3, Laravia 0-1, Larry 0-2). Rebounds_Evansville 30 (Newton 9), Indiana St. 30 (Key, Laravia 9). Assists_Evansville 7 (Givance 4), Indiana St. 8 (Laravia 5). Total Fouls_Evansville 15, Indiana St. 10.

